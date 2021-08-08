Body & Soul

Tips to consider about lip brushes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Before the rave for perfect make up started, At most people applied lipstick straight from the tube.

 

But have you stopped to wonder why professional make up artistes use lip brushes to apply lipstick rather than applying from the tube?

 

There are special effects lip brushes achieve that applying from the tube cannot give.

 

Most people apply it directly all the time because applying lipstick straight from the tube is much easier than reaching for a lip brush, and sometimes you just don’t have the time.

 

Here are a few reasons to consider using lip brushes when next you do your make up. A flawless makeup application begins with the right brush. Lip brushes are designed to apply lip cosmetics with precision and to prevent them from smudging.

 

When you feel like rocking a deep, dark scarlet or a bright matte fuschia, a lip brush is the only way to go. Lip brushes provides more control and precise lipstick application than a tube.

 

Like concealer brushes, lip brushes’ long handle provides optimum control, and a curved, tapered bristle provides better precision.

 

Lip brush is often used to blend lip liner and lipstick together on the lips. If you are mixing several shades and/ or formulas, you absolutely need a lip brush.

 

Using a lipstick brush to apply lip colour may result in lipstick lasting longer because less product layers are used in each application.

 

For on-the-go lipstick application, look for a covered lip brush, which comes with a cover to protect the brush head while you’re traveling

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Why I left oil company job for my cooking passion –Winifred Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Winifred Emmanuel is a food content creator, food consultant, and recipe consultant who started her Zeelicious Foods on YouTube in 2017. Last year, she was among the 132 YouTube creators listed for YouTube Black Voices creators funds around the world and since then, the young culinary expert has been the toast of top brands. Winnie’s […]
Body & Soul

Excitement as Bigi Media Idol maiden edition holds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The entertainment editor of Nigerian Tribune Newspapers, Rotimi Ige, has emerged winner of the maiden edition of Bigi Media Idol, organised by the Bigi premium brand, a product of Rite Foods Limited.   The event was organised to formally announce Rite Foods’ Bigi brand as the sponsor of the Nigerian Idol, the international musical star […]
Body & Soul

Yetunde Noibi, 7 others emerge winners of Face of Beauty Nigeria virtual contest

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Despite the restrictions imposed on the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yetunde Noibi emerged the overall winner of the 2020 edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant.   According to Mrs Patra Idehen, the CEO and founder of the pageant explained that Face of Beauty Nigeria held an online pageantry. She stated that the team […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica