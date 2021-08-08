Tips to consider about lip brushes

Before the rave for perfect make up started, At most people applied lipstick straight from the tube.

But have you stopped to wonder why professional make up artistes use lip brushes to apply lipstick rather than applying from the tube?

There are special effects lip brushes achieve that applying from the tube cannot give.

Most people apply it directly all the time because applying lipstick straight from the tube is much easier than reaching for a lip brush, and sometimes you just don’t have the time.

Here are a few reasons to consider using lip brushes when next you do your make up. A flawless makeup application begins with the right brush. Lip brushes are designed to apply lip cosmetics with precision and to prevent them from smudging.

When you feel like rocking a deep, dark scarlet or a bright matte fuschia, a lip brush is the only way to go. Lip brushes provides more control and precise lipstick application than a tube.

Like concealer brushes, lip brushes’ long handle provides optimum control, and a curved, tapered bristle provides better precision.

Lip brush is often used to blend lip liner and lipstick together on the lips. If you are mixing several shades and/ or formulas, you absolutely need a lip brush.

Using a lipstick brush to apply lip colour may result in lipstick lasting longer because less product layers are used in each application.

For on-the-go lipstick application, look for a covered lip brush, which comes with a cover to protect the brush head while you’re traveling

Like this: Like Loading...