Tips to get kissable lips

The lip is the one of the most beautiful part of the face. Women know this from time immemorial and this is why they don’t play with their lipsticks. Just as you crave smooth skin daily, it is also important to take care of the lips. There is nothing attractive about chapped lips. In fact, chapped lips make the whole face look pale or unhealthy. This is why cosmetics companies invested billions of dollars in making lip balms that help lips look more luscious, moisturised and beautiful. To get kissable lips, the tips below are necessary. Exfoliate the lips from time to time with baby brush or smooth napkins.

The lips is part of the skin and produce dead cells that peel from time to time. Exfoliating help get rid of the dead cells and reduces residue when you apply lip gloss. Use good baby brush or a brush with very soft bristles and exfoliate your lips gently every day in the morning.

But if you are not comfortable with this method and scared of hurting yourself, you can use a smooth napkin or just a cotton cloth instead of a brush. Even this can do much for your sensitive lips. Just wet the cloth and gently wipe your lips with it daily. See that the cloth isn’t rough on your skin.

You can also exfoliate with homemade scrubs. Just take some sugar, add few drops of lemon or honey and gently scrub your lips with it. Sugar scrub is the best scrub for your lips. It is advised to do it regularly. Choose a good lip balm to moisturize your lips regularly.

See that the lip balms have enough sun protection factor, so that it can protect your lips from the harmful sun rays and their side effects, that is, pigmentation. Apply after brushing your teeth in the morning and afternoon. Also before going to sleep, don’t forget to moisturize your lips.

Always carry a lip balm with you. Some lipsticks dry and chap the lips. So it is always advisable to use a good lip balm underneath your lipstick. Allow the lip absorb the balm before applying lipsticks. There are essential oils that work wonders for the lips.

are, coconut oil, olive oil, oils rich in Vitamin E, Cocoabutter. Applying these oils before sleep and leaving them on overnight will supple your lips. In this case, you can skip lip balm.

Reduce licking and biting the lips. Lip balms or essential oils help moisturise the lips better than saliva. Eat healthy diet. The skin and the lips glow when it has necessary vitamins that polish it from the inside like vitamin C, vitamin B and E.

