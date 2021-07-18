Body & Soul

Tips to grow natural hair

Hair is the crown of every woman. This is why the love for wigs will never fade. But there is nothing greater than growing your own God given hair. This is why hair growth products are also every girl’s must-have.

 

To grow your natural hair, there are tips to always consider.

 

  1. Get frequent trims. It may seem counterintuitive, but if you want long hair that’s actually healthy, you need to get regular trims at the salon. It helps smoothen the edges.

 

  1. Resist the urge to go blonde.

 

It’s easy to see shiny hair initially and assume a product is working for you, but hair experts recommends taking a closer look. Dyes are not 100% good for chemically processed hair, i.e, retouched hair.

 

It weakens the hair. What the formula is doing to your hair, going from a darker shade to light blonde could stand between you and your longest possible hair.

 

When the cuticle of the hair is damaged from bleach, you can have more breakage or split ends.

 

  1. Eat the right foods. Having long, strong hair doesn’t just depend on which products you put on your hair; it also depends on what you put into your body.

 

“To promote hair growth, you need to ‘feed’ the hair from the inside, “Try increasing your protein intake with foods like fish, beans, nuts, and whole gains.

“If you’re not a meat-lover, you should still aim to maintain a diet high in protein. Foods high in protein as well as vitamins A, C, and E, minerals like zinc and iron, and omega-3 fatty acids can contribute to healthier hair.

 

  1. Avoid heat styling tools.

 

“Stop frying your hair,” If you must use heat, Paves recommends decreasing the temperature and always using a heat protectant otherwise, you risk damaging your hair, leading to breakage and frizz.

 

  1. Skip the daily shampoo. Shampooing your hair two to three times a week allows your natural oils to penetrate your hair, allowing it to hydrate and repair itself.

  2. Be careful when you brush wet hair. Hair is especially susceptible to breakage when it’s wet, but if you absolutely must get some knots out post-shower, make sure to use a brush that will go easy on your strands.

 

Using a tangle teezer or wet brush is key. Start gently brushing from the ends and gradually work your way up. And don’t just brush the top layer, brush the hair underneath as well. If traditional brushes aren’t for you, opt for a wide-toothed comb instead.

 

  1. Sleep on a silk pillowcase. Protecting your hair while you sleep is possible all you need is to switch up your pillowcase.

 

Silk is easier on hair. it helps avoid tangles and breakage. The less breakage your hair experiences, the longer your hair will be.

