Body & Soul

Tips to grow natural hair

Posted on Author Jennifer Uloko Comment(0)

 

 

H

air is the crown of every woman. This is why the love for wigs will never fade. But there is nothing greater than growing your own God given hair.

This is why hair growth products are also every girl’s must-have.

To grow your natural hair, there are tips to always consider.

1. Get frequent trims.

It may seem counterintuitive, but if you want long hair that’s actually healthy, you need to get regular trims at the salon. It helps smoothen the edges.

2. Resist the urge to go blonde.

It’s easy to see shiny hair initially and assume a product is working for you, but hair experts recommends taking a closer look. Dyes are not 100% good for chemically processed hair, i.e, retouched hair. It weakens the hair. What the formula is doing to your hair, going from a darker shade to light blonde could stand between you and your longest possible hair. When the cuticle of the hair is damaged from bleach, you can have more breakage or split ends.

3. Eat the right foods.

Having long, strong hair doesn’t just depend on which products you put on your hair; it also depends on what you put into your body. “To promote hair growth, you need to ‘feed’ the hair from the inside, “Try increasing your protein intake with foods like fish, beans, nuts, and whole gains.”If you’re not a meat-lover, you should still aim to maintain a diet high in protein.  Foods high in protein as well as vitamins A, C, and E, minerals like zinc and iron, and omega-3 fatty acids can contribute to healthier hair.

4. Avoid heat styling tools.

“Stop frying your hair,” If you must use heat, Paves recommends decreasing the temperature and always using a heat protectant otherwise, you risk damaging your hair, leading to breakage and frizz.

5. Skip the daily shampoo.

Shampooing your hair two to three times a week allows your natural oils to penetrate your hair, allowing it to hydrate and repair itself.

6. Be careful when you brush wet hair.

Hair is especially susceptible to breakage when it’s wet, but if you absolutely must get some knots out post-shower, make sure to use a brush that will go easy on your strands. Using a tangle teezer or wet brush is key. Start gently brushing from the ends and gradually work your way up. And don’t just brush the top layer, brush the hair underneath as well. If traditional brushes aren’t for you, opt for a wide-toothed comb instead.

7. Sleep on a silk pillowcase.

Protecting your hair while you sleep is possible all you need is to switch up your pillowcase. Silk is easier on hair. it helps avoid tangles and breakage. The less breakage your hair experiences, the longer your hair will be.

8. Pay attention to your skin.

Treat your hair the way you would treat your skin after all, it’s another part of you. If your hair follicles are clogged and congested, there’s no way it can grow as efficiently.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Maheeda is born again the third time

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F ans of former adult movie star, Caroline Sam, popularly known as Maheeda, are beginning to wonder if there is more to her ‘born again’ status that meets the eye.     After the singer announced that she is now a born-again few days ago, many of her followers pointed out that this is not […]
Body & Soul

Society Lady, Nkiru Anumudu adjusts to new realities

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

I t is without a cast of a doubt that life would never be the same for stylish society lady, Nkiru Anumudu, even as she continues to reflect on the fond memories and times shared with her late husband and billionaire businessman, Willy Anumudu, who passed on not long ago, after a brief illness.   […]
Body & Soul

OANDO boss, Wale Tinubu celebrates as he turns 53

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Jubril Adewale Tinubu, Group Chief Executive Officer, Oando Plc belongs to that rare breed of men who possess the ability to consistently do more than they say.     If he promises you a hill, better be sure you’re getting a mountain. For years, he’s sailed untroubled in the entrepreneurial ocean, navigating numerous business boats […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: