Tithing is the platform for Favour

Posted on Author Bishop Wale Adekoya

“Malachi 3:10 Bring ye all the tithes into the storehouse, that there may be meat in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the LORD of hosts, if I will not open you the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that [there shall] not [be room] enough [to receive it].(KJV)” When you release your tithe to the Lord you qualify Yourself for the favour of God.

Withholding from the Lord. He makes you to groan under a curse and that brings disfavor to your life and business.

Because you Favour his kingdom through your giving God causes men and women to favour you by releasing your entitlement and blessing in their hands to you. Stop withholding the Tithe so that men will not withhold that which belongs to You.

The tithe opens the windows of heaven and makes the rain of favour to fall upon your life. “Malachi 3:12 ”Note the words in the passage is as a result of your tithe nation shall call you blessed and you shall be a delightsome land that is the favour of the Lord. People begin to delight in you and calling you the blessed of the lord. This is the result of your tithing.

  1. Sowing seeds of favour to others especially the needy and men of God Favour is a return ticket, what you sow is what you reap. Sow the seed of favour into other people and expect the harvest of favour to come back to you.

 

Favour must be the seed we sow if we want to come into the blessing of favour.

Whatever you sow must surely come back to you multiplied. Several years ago I was led to sow a seed to support a sister who has been in the U.K for several years and has not come back to Nigeria. I actually gave her about 1/3 of the cost of a ticket to Nigeria.

As I was travelling to Nigeria that Friday night, one of the staff of Virgin Atlantic walked up to me and offered me a free ticket to travel anywhere in the world in the next one year.

Obviously I took the offer and had a free ticket to travel back to U.K in my next trip. Learn to sow seed to others when you have the opportunity and when you are lead to and see the harvest of favour comes back to you.

  1. Rendering service triggers favour. Favour follows service rendered. If you render service to people they are very likely to favour you and be a blessing to you, Service rendered in the House of God to promote his kingdom will cause the favour of God to locate you.

God encourages those who serve him by blessing and rewarding them, With the favour of God. Service to God and to man will always make people to celebrate the individual and favour you. Always respond to opportunities to serve in any capacity the Lord brings your way.

Most especially using your gift to serve and minister to others. It makes you qualify for the favour of God and Men. Joseph served in the House of Potiphar and was favoured by his master.

 

Also in the prison he began to use his gift to interpret dreams he was helped out of the prison by the butler he interpreted dreams for. Make yourself available for service and see the Lord promote and favour you. 8. Favour is released when you draw closer to God in prayer.

 

Intimacy with God in prayer can trigger the release of favour upon a life. Esther calls for 3 days of fasting and prayer thereby leading to favour before the King.

 

