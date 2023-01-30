News

Titi Abubakar: WOTCLEF trained over 14,000 women, youths

Wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Titi Amina Abubakar said she was able to train over 14, 000 women and youths through her pet project, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF). WOTCLEF was initiated by Mrs. Abubakar when her husband served as vice president between 1999 and 2007, which she said was aimed at rehabilitating Nigerian women trafficked abroad for sex slavery. Mrs. Abubakar who spoke over the weekend at a stage play of her husband. “Odyssey of the man Atiku: The journey through his life”, organised by the directorate of Atiku Support Groups, promised to embark on SHE programme, if her husband becomes Nigeria’s next president. “SHE stands for Security, Health and Education. When my husband was vice president, I introduced a programme called WOTCLEF. WOTCLEF gave education to over 14,000 people.”

 

