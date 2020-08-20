Tiv-Jukun crisis: Court summons Taraba gov, Justice, others over probe panel

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has ordered the Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, a former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Kumai Aka’ahs (rtd) and heads of security agencies in the country, to appear before it in respect of the ethnic clashes in Taraba State. The trial judge, Justice A. R. Mohammed, who made the summons, fixed August 26 for the parties to come and show cause why they should not be restrained from continuing with investigations into the Tiv-Jukun crisis in Taraba State.

The judge made the order while ruling in an ex-parte application seeking to stop the Commision of Inquiry into the crises between Tiv and their neighbouring communities in Taraba State and other related matters, from proceedings further in its assignment over alleged bias. The applicants, the Incorporated Trustees of Mzough U Tiv and five others, had dragged the respondents to court over the constitution of the probe panel into the tribal clashes in Taraba State. Other applicants were President General, Mzough U Tiv and CP, Mr Ihiagh Iorbee (rtd), Hon. David Uchiv, Hon. Jacob Gbagede, Hon. Julius Kwaghkar and Dr. Yakubu Agbidye.

In the ex-parte motion filed and argued on their behalf by their team of counsel, led by Chief Sebastine Hon, SAN, the applicants who sued on behalf of themselves and the Tiv people, including those of Taraba State, prayed the court for an interim injunction restraining the 4th to 12th respondents (chairman, members, secretary and counsel of the panel) from, “taking any further step pursuant to the instrument constituting them as such Commission of Inquiry, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction”.

They also prayed the court for an order of interim injunction restraining the 13th to 19th respondents; Chiefs of Defence, Army, Air and Naval Staffs; IG; DG, DSS; Commandant, NSCDC, “from continuing to aid and abet the forceful removal of the applicants and their tribesmen from their ancestral homes and other places of residence in Taraba State, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice for Interlocutory Injunction”.

