Tiv youths reject composition of Benue federal varsity management

Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has alleged ethnicity bias in the composition of the management staff of Federal University of Health Science, Otukpo (FUHSO) in Benue State. In a statement yesterday, President of the council, Mike Msuaan, claimed the composition “is a carefully orchestrated plan to deny admission to students who are not from (the Vice-Chancellor) Prof. (Innocent) Ujah’s ethnic group.” The group said it would petition President Muhammadu Buhari, the Federal Character Commission (FCC) and Federal Ministry of Education over the development.

Msuaan accused Ujah, an Idoma, of ethnic sentiments in running the affairs of the school. “Recall that the list of the management by Prof. Ujah shared on social media showed a flagrant disregard for the principles of federal character, natural justice, transparency and fairness.

“This totally bias composition of the management cannot be allowed to stand as it represents a hidden agenda to further deny other ethnic groups the opportunity of being employed in the school. “Furthermore, it is a carefully orchestrated plan to deny admission to students who are not from Prof. Ujah’s ethnic group. “We want to condemn and disapprove of the list in the strongest terms. This is a federal institution and must reflect same. “We call on the Ministry of Education and general public to rise up and reject this list anchored on no known principle of competence but simply tribalism.

“This list is capable of causing animosity amongst the ethnic groups in the country, particularly in the state. “The management has no Tiv or even Igede that are also from Zone C like Idoma who dominate the list. Prof. Ujah must be cautioned having shown a clear dislike for other tribes.”

The council added: “The implication of this action of Prof. Ujah is far-reaching. It will completely ruin the chances of an Idoma governor which is gradually gathering momentum. Idoma governorship is anchored on justice and fairness. Where is the justice and fairness in the composition of the management of FUHSO?” The group called on the Idoma Traditional Council and others to prevail on Ujah to allow other groups play prominent roles in the affairs of the university..

