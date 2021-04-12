News

Tiv youths to FG: Compensate victims of army invasion

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

The umbrella body of Tiv youths in Benue State known as Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) worldwide at the weekend urged the Federal Government to compensate victims of Shangev-Tiev in Konshisha Local Government Area, who were massacred and who had their property destroyed by military forces over missing soldiers.

 

President-General of the organisation, Mr. Timothy Hembaor, in a statement in Makurdi, also called for the immediate constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the crisis between the Tiv people of Konshisha Local Government and their Igede neighbours from Oju Local Government.

 

“We call on the Federal Government to fully compensate for lost lives and property in the crisis.

 

“We also urge the National Assembly, and other sociocultural groups in Nigeria, non-governmental organisations and international communities to condemn the crimes of strafing, mass murder, collective punishment and ethnic cleansing of the Tiv people of Benue State by the Nigeria military.

 

“We call on the military to halt all illicit hostilities on the peaceful andunarmedcommunities of Konshisha and Gwer- East Local Government Areas”. The group commended GovernorSamuelOrtomforhis resolutestandandconstitutional measures evolved to protect and secure the people of the state so far and his intervention in this matter. Hembaor condemned “the use of military helicopter gunships to decimate its civilian populationintheguise that they are chasing bandits,” maintain  ing that there are no bandits in Shangev Tiev involved inthesaid communal crisis.

 

“It is our considered stand that there are no bandits in Shangev Tiev involved in this crisis. Bandits are armed robbers and outlaws and these are not the kind of people that are involved in the crisis, even on the side of Igede.

 

“The army should know what they are doing and looking for in a crisis situation. It is not by throwing bombs and shooting from the air indiscriminately that those who it is claimed took guns from soldiers will be found.

 

It needs better intelligence and planning, because the guns can be burnt and destroyed by this use of deadly force. And these guns are capable of bringing down the helicopter gunships, so what kind of strategy is that?

 

“The only sensible thing to do is to create an environment where constituted authority can be used to extricate those guns, if they have been seized in the first place. But if the palace of the traditional ruler has been reduced to rubble, where is his dignity to arbitrate

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Delay in payment of teachers: Deputy Governor absolves LGA chairs

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Given the delay in thepayment of salary of teachers in Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor yesterday absolved the Local Government Council Chairmen from the delay. He, therefore, urged the Executive Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly allocations to […]
News

Court jails businessmen for producing substandard oil

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Oluremi Oguntiyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted two businessmen, Uche Johnson and Kingsley Meteke, for producing and distributing substandard engine oil. The duo were convicted for the alleged offence after admitting guilt following their arraignment by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Each of them was sentenced to two years […]
News

Abuse of power: Kano PDP guber candidate petition NJC, others

Posted on Author Muhammad Bukar

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 General Election in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has petitioned the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and others over Governor Abdullahi Ganduje alleged abuse of power and breach of rules of law in a Sale of Government properties’ dispute before a Kano High Court. Yusuf accused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica