Tiv youths to FG: Compensate victims of army invasion

The umbrella body of Tiv youths in Benue State known as Tiv Youth Organisation (TYO) worldwide at the weekend urged the Federal Government to compensate victims of Shangev-Tiev in Konshisha Local Government Area, who were massacred and who had their property destroyed by military forces over missing soldiers.

President-General of the organisation, Mr. Timothy Hembaor, in a statement in Makurdi, also called for the immediate constitution of a judicial commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the crisis between the Tiv people of Konshisha Local Government and their Igede neighbours from Oju Local Government.

“We call on the Federal Government to fully compensate for lost lives and property in the crisis.

“We also urge the National Assembly, and other sociocultural groups in Nigeria, non-governmental organisations and international communities to condemn the crimes of strafing, mass murder, collective punishment and ethnic cleansing of the Tiv people of Benue State by the Nigeria military.

“We call on the military to halt all illicit hostilities on the peaceful andunarmedcommunities of Konshisha and Gwer- East Local Government Areas”. The group commended GovernorSamuelOrtomforhis resolutestandandconstitutional measures evolved to protect and secure the people of the state so far and his intervention in this matter. Hembaor condemned “the use of military helicopter gunships to decimate its civilian populationintheguise that they are chasing bandits,” maintain ing that there are no bandits in Shangev Tiev involved inthesaid communal crisis.

“It is our considered stand that there are no bandits in Shangev Tiev involved in this crisis. Bandits are armed robbers and outlaws and these are not the kind of people that are involved in the crisis, even on the side of Igede.

“The army should know what they are doing and looking for in a crisis situation. It is not by throwing bombs and shooting from the air indiscriminately that those who it is claimed took guns from soldiers will be found.

It needs better intelligence and planning, because the guns can be burnt and destroyed by this use of deadly force. And these guns are capable of bringing down the helicopter gunships, so what kind of strategy is that?

“The only sensible thing to do is to create an environment where constituted authority can be used to extricate those guns, if they have been seized in the first place. But if the palace of the traditional ruler has been reduced to rubble, where is his dignity to arbitrate

Like this: Like Loading...