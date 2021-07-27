News

Tiv Youths to Ortom: Provide us democracy dividends, leave Buhari alone

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

The Tiv Youth Worldwide Council has asked the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to leave President Muhammadu Buhari alone and provide them with dividends of democracy.

 

The group, which says they deserve good governance and responsible leadership, in a press release by the President, Hon Mike Msuaan wondered why the governor, who has been unable to provide dividends of democracy for his people, will delight in playing the role of a busy body by using the name of the president to make headlines at any slightest opportunity.

 

According to them, the accusations levelled against Buhari by the governor as hypocrisy driven to a rather ridiculous height.

 

“It is curious that the governor who has used apparatus of state to intimidate critics from interrogating his inability to provide basic amenities for the people of Benue will turn round to accuse the president of intimidating critics.

 

Just recently Atsar Gundu, who has been a virulent critic of the governor, was arrested in a Gestapo manner and remanded in prison without trial for several months.

The governor, like no other in the history of the state, is currently in court with several other citizens of the state all in a bid to gag public outcry against his dismal performance.”

 

The group reminded the governor that there are enormous challenges waiting to be confronted other than frivolous press releases to attract attention.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria-Niger Republic border in Sokoto witnesses partial reopening

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

 Travellers from across ECOWAS nations have started accessing the Nigeria- Niger Republic border through the Illela border control post, New Telegraph checks yesterday revealed.   Our Correspondent, who visited Illela border town, the headquarters of Illela Local Government Area in the state, reported that people from Nigeria and Niger Republic had started travelling between both […]
News Top Stories

BUA’s ASR Africa gives N5bn grant to A’Ibom for infrastructure

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), the pet project of BUA Plc’s Founder/ Executive Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has handed over a N5 billion grant to the Akwa Ibom State Government to improve its healthcare and social development infrastructure.   Particularly, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative seeks to support sustainable development initiatives […]
News

Lawmaker, others laud Senator Kalu’s infrastructural revolution in Abia North

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Umuahia

The member representing Arochukwu State constituency, Dr. Mike Ukoha, has lauded Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the uncommon infrastructural transformation going on in Abia North    Hon Ukoha, who said this in Arochukwu after he accompanied the senator in the inspection of the road construction in Arochukwu, said the senatorial district never had it so […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica