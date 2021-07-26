Tiv Youths to Ortom: Provide us democracy dividends, leave Buhari alone

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Tiv Youth Worldwide Council has asked the Governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom to leave President Muhammadu Buhari alone and provide them with dividends of democracy.

The group, which says they deserve good governance and responsible leadership, in a press release by the President, Hon Mike Msuaan wondered why the governor, who has been unable to provide dividends of democracy for his people, will delight in playing the role of a busy body by using the name of the president to make headlines at any slightest opportunity.

According to them, the accusations levelled against Buhari by the governor as hypocrisy driven to a rather ridiculous height.

“It is curious that the governor who has used apparatus of state to intimidate critics from interrogating his inability to provide basic amenities for the people of Benue will turn round to accuse the president of intimidating critics. Just recently Atsar Gundu, who has been a virulent critic of the governor, was arrested in a Gestapo manner and remanded in prison without trial for several months. The governor like no other in the history of the state is currently in court with several other citizens of the state all in a bid to gag public outcry against his dismal performance.”

