Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage has used her latest single, ‘Loaded’, featuring Asake, and released on Tuesday, to address the issues of her sex tape which was leaked an online couple of months ago by an individual who she revealed was blackmailing her for money. In the Amapiano record, Tiwa Savage s p e aki n g in Yoruba stated that the sex tape can’t ruin her life as it was just a momentary enjoyment. She further used the famous line from Black Sheriff ’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ when she said “Who never f**k before hands in the air”. Her decision to address the sex tape saga in her song is perhaps her way of putting the matter to rest.

The issues of the sex tape caused a stir online after Tiwa, in an interview, revealed that a clip of a private moment she shared with her man had fallen into the wrong hands and she was been blackmailed for money. The actor behind the blackmail later released the video amidst public condemnation.

