Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage addresses s*x tape saga in latest single

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage has used her latest single, ‘Loaded’, featuring Asake, and released on Tuesday, to address the issues of her sex tape which was leaked an online couple of months ago by an individual who she revealed was blackmailing her for money. In the Amapiano record, Tiwa Savage s p e aki n g in Yoruba stated that the sex tape can’t ruin her life as it was just a momentary enjoyment. She further used the famous line from Black Sheriff ’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ when she said “Who never f**k before hands in the air”. Her decision to address the sex tape saga in her song is perhaps her way of putting the matter to rest.

The issues of the sex tape caused a stir online after Tiwa, in an interview, revealed that a clip of a private moment she shared with her man had fallen into the wrong hands and she was been blackmailed for money. The actor behind the blackmail later released the video amidst public condemnation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Sex tape: Celebrities show support for Tiwa Savage

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Since the release of Tiwa Savage’s sex tape, celebrities have taken to their various pages to show and express their support, as well as give her a word of encouragement. Mercy Aigbe, Harrysong and IK Ogbonna are among celebrities that have shown support for Tiwa Savage, the award-winning singer, amid the drama trailing her leaked […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nollywood Queens: DStv’s Honey Channel premieres brand-new reality show today

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

HONEY TV is set to launch “ N o l lywo o d Queens”, a fresh addition to the reality content slate on the channel. The much anticipated show premieres today, Friday, May 21, 2021, and follows the success of Pastors’ Wives, the channel’s first reality show, which gained popularity on social media in its […]
Arts & Entertainments

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her ‘hypocritical’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them “hypocritical” because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time. Walt Disney Co’s (DIS.N)FX network and The New York Times released “Framing Britney Spears” in February. The documentary examined the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica