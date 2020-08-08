Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Cuppy, Davido, Mayorkun top US and global charts

Earlier this week, video-sharing app, Triller became the top app in 50 countries. The app has also continued to share a US and global chart with American company, Billboard. For last week, Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Davido and Mayorkun made the top 20 of the US and global charts.

On the top US songs, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Dangerous Love’ and Adekunle Gold’s ‘AG Baby’ featuring Nailah Blackman charted at four and 15 respectively. On the top global songs chart, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Dangerous Love’ ranked at two and Cuppy’s ‘Jollof On Jet’ featuring Rema and Rayvanny ranked at five. Other Nigerian entries on the global charts include, Adekunle Gold’s ‘AG Baby’ and Mayorkun’s ‘Betty Butter’ featuring Davido at eight and nine respectively. The top US charts was topped by Kash Doll’s, ‘Ice Me Out’ while the global chart was topped by Bollywood singer and songwriter, Armaan Malik’s ‘Next 2 Me’ for the third straight week.

Like this: Like Loading...