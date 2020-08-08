Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Cuppy, Davido, Mayorkun top US and global charts

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Earlier this week, video-sharing app, Triller became the top app in 50 countries. The app has also continued to share a US and global chart with American company, Billboard. For last week, Nigerian stars like Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Davido and Mayorkun made the top 20 of the US and global charts.

On the top US songs, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Dangerous Love’ and Adekunle Gold’s ‘AG Baby’ featuring Nailah Blackman charted at four and 15 respectively. On the top global songs chart, Tiwa Savage’s ‘Dangerous Love’ ranked at two and Cuppy’s ‘Jollof On Jet’ featuring Rema and Rayvanny ranked at five. Other Nigerian entries on the global charts include, Adekunle Gold’s ‘AG Baby’ and Mayorkun’s ‘Betty Butter’ featuring Davido at eight and nine respectively. The top US charts was topped by Kash Doll’s, ‘Ice Me Out’ while the global chart was topped by Bollywood singer and songwriter, Armaan Malik’s ‘Next 2 Me’ for the third straight week.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

New NBC code will kill pay Tv industry, says Irokotv boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

    Jason Njoku, Chief Executive Officer of popular entertainment television channel, IrokoTv, has described the 6th Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Code as a regulation that arose from the incompetence of dark forces and will kill the country’s pay television industry.   Njoku made his view known in a series of tweets on Wednesday. The code […]
Arts & Entertainments

Naeto C, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe, also known as Naeto C, is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. “Today WE celebrate our 8th Wedding Anniversary! I’m so appreciative […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lady left with lips resembling ‘baboon’s bottom’ after botched lip filler treatment

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A flight attendant has revealed how filler treatment left her with a pout so swollen it looked like she had ‘baboon bottom’ lips but would still go under the needle again. Olivia McCann, 21, from Chorlye, Lanchasire, made it known that her lips were massaged so hard during a dissolving procedure that they ballooned to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: