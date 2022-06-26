Tiwa Savage becomes TECNO’s first female brand ambassador

A leading smartphone brand, TECNO has announced Tiwa Savage as its new brand ambassador while unveiling its new logo and slogan. The popular music artiste is the first female to be signed by the company as its brand ambassador. The company also unveiled its new logo and restructured slogan, which has been changed to “Stop at Nothing”.

It made the announcement following the global launching of CAMON 19 Series was launched at the Rockefeller Center in New York on June 14, 2022. With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW sensor/glass lens, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright and vivid portrait images in less-than-optimal lighting situations.

Speaking on the event, Tiwa said: “TECNO is a very special smartphone brand. Wherever you turn in many parts of the world, you feel the presence of the brand. I’ve also always admired how far the brand has come and what it stands for, so I didn’t have to think about it before deciding to join the TECNO family.

“Their Stop at Nothing Brand spirit and pursuit for excellence very much aligns with what I believe in and is testament to how far I’ve come in my career despite facing many challenges. Beyond the sleek design and awesome camera that TECNO smartphones come with, the brand also has a renewed focus on supporting the African Youth and this also inspires me to want to be part of the story. I’m super excited about this partnership and our fans can be assured of an amazing Journey and experience with us.”

In a statement on Thursday, TECNO’s PR Communications and Media Manager, Vincent Uzoegbu, said: “Tiwa Savage is a huge inspiration to millions of young people. Her pursuit for excellence and her journey to becoming one of Africa’s biggest artistes is nothing short of a story of tenacity and an unrelenting spirit, something we at TECNO very much relate with, understand, and support.

Mobile consumers all over Africa and across emerging markets have become familiar with our ‘STOP AT NOTHING’ tagline, and we are convinced that Tiwa is a firm believer of stopping at nothing to achieve excellence, thus making her the perfect fit for TECNO.

“She is one of Africa’s biggest music exports, and certainly the biggest female Nigerian artiste now. And with the best of innovative technologies, stylish design and a passionate disposition to delivering best-in-class smartphones and AIoT devices to millions of customers, what better person to have represent the brand than someone who embodies all these.

We are honored to have Tiwa represent our brand, and are really excited about all great things we can achieve together as a family. “TECNO has continuously embraced innovation, always staying ahead to deliver quality and desirable smartphones for its users.

The news of Tiwa joining the TECNO brand is certainly one that fans, consumers, and music enthusiasts would embrace.” The new Logo according to Uzoegbu is called “Bio Blue” while the new slogan is “Stop At Nothing

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...