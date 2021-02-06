Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage, Davido, Wizkid get NAACP nominations

Nigerians superstars, Tiwa Savage, Davido and Wizkid, have bagged nominations in different categories at the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards.

The award is an annual ceremony presented by the U.S.- based National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People to honour outstanding performances in film, television, music, and literature as a form of appreciation for people of colour in the US. Tiwa Savage bagged two nominations in the Oustanding International Song category for ‘Temptation,’ her single off her album, ‘Celia’. The song features British star, Sam Smith.

She was also nominated for ‘Tanana,’ Davido’s track off his album, ‘A Better Time. Meanwhile, superstar, Wizkid bagged a nomination for his part on ‘Brown Skin Girl.’ The song is nominated in the Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album category. The award is scheduled to be aired on the 28th of March. The first edition of the award ceremony was held in 1967.

