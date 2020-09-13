Tiwa Savage, Gambian Kora great grace Glo-sponsored African Voices

Nigerian music diva, Tiwa Savage, is guest this week on African Voices Changemakeres, a Globacom- sponsored magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN).

The programme will also feature Gambian Kora great, Sona Jobarteh. Tiwa began her music career doing backup vocals for artistes as George Michael and Mary J. Blige. Reputed for her blend of Afrobeat, hip hop and pop, she released her debut studio album ‘Once Upon a Time’ in 2013.

It was supported by seven singles and was nominated for Best Album of the Year at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards and for Best R&B/Pop Album at The Headies 2014. Tiwa won Best African Act at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards, becoming the first woman to win in that category.

She won the Best Female West Africa Award in 2017 and 2018 and the Soundcity MVP Award for African Video of the Year in 2020, among others. She has interest in youth empowerment and breast cancer screening projects and has raised funds to build schools in Nigeria.

