Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage: It took me years to realise my breakup with TeeBillz

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Tiwa Savage recently had a video interview with the New York Times (NYT), where she talked about her new album ‘Celia,’ and the journey so far in the Nigerian music industry. An interesting part of that interview was when she got to talk about the track “Us (Interlude),” which highlighted her failed marriage to artist manager, Tunji ‘Teebillz’ Balogun. “It’s definitely the first time I’m being vulnerable,” she said, adding that it had taken years to come to terms with the breakup.

“When we first started, it was just like, ‘Me and you, we’re going to conquer the world.’ And then it got to a point where the brand was getting big, and when I had to make a decision, it wasn’t just me and you,” she said. The song ‘Us’ is a less than 3 minutes Interlude in the 13 Tracks, 38 minutes album. According to the music star, love wasn’t enough for their marriage to last long. Savage and Teebillz got married in 2013 in one of the most well-attended celebrity weddings of the decade.

However, things took a different turn in 2016 after the couple went on social media to call each other out over infidelity. Their separation can be described as one of the messiest in the history of the Nigerian entertainment industry. Teebillz and Savage have a son, Jamil ‘Jam Jam’ Balogun, together.

