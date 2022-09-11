Tiwa Savage makes Red lipstick black girls’ favourite

Music star, Tiwa Savage was recently crowned the first Africa’s M.A.C Maker for the M.A.C make up brand. At the formal launch of the Tiwa Savage M.A.C Maker brand, the Brand lead MAC SSA, Lebo Mulumba, said the Africa’s Queen of Afrobeats, Tiwa curated a limited-edition Matte bright red Lipstick shade all on her own.

The red lipstick brand is encapsulated in a sunset gradient packaging with a sketched silhouette accent, designed and signed by Tiwa herself.

“Before now, black women believe that the red colour lipstick is not a shade suitable for dark skinned girls. For Tiwa Savage to make history as the first African to be a M.A.C Maker, and red lipstick is the shade she said is her favourite, every black girl will wear this colour with pride”, she said.

M·A· C Maker is a collection of lipsticks not only inspired by talent but intrinsically made by talent. Created by eight global beauty icons, each Maker selectively specifies the formulation of an exact shade in the texture and finish that best represents their style, working closely with M·A· C Artists and Product Development team to perfect an eponymous Lipstick that uniquely reflects their personality – inspiring you along with it.

Tiwa’s lipstick is your go to when you are feeling bold and daring as her shade is tagged one of the four hot colours from this year’s set of MAC makers. This simply says that, Tiwa has made Red the new nude.

The best red lip EVER”. Daiana Gonzales- an argentine based MAC National Artist was quoted to have said: “These bright Lipstick shades won’t go out of style and are perfect for creating protagonist lips.

They’re shades that really bring out your personality.” Each limited-edition shade is encapsulated in packaging that’s specially designed and signed by the M·A· C Maker who created it.

