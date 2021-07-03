Tiwa Savage pens emotional tribute to late Obama DMW

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has penned an emotional tribute to Davido’s late road manager, Obama DMW. In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page, the music star eulogised the late music executive. “Brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper, incoming politician, I know you’d want me to add “stylish” to this list,’’ she wrote. “Some said they tried to ruin your reputation but you saved theirs by not tell your story. I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you, who were also as soft and kind as you.

I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh? You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones. “44 my black president, you chilling now, resting well, away from this cruel world. All your boys are a wreck, I’m sure you see them all crying like babies. You better tell them to be strong men.

I’m allowed to cry, I’m a girl so don’t try to console me, I won’t listen to you anyway. “We are only burying your body today cause your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand and don’t worry we got @manlikeabdul_ omw. He must finish university or imma whoop his behind. I love you, we love you Habeeb. Till we meet again King.” Real name Habeeb Uthman, Obama DMW, died on Tuesday a suspected heart failure.

