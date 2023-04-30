Tiwa Savage Sets To Perform At King Charles III’s Coronation

Award-winning singer, Tiwa Savage is set to perform at the Coronation ceremony of the King of England, King Charles III.



New Telegraph reports that after the official crowning of the King on Saturday, May 6, the Coronation concert and Big Lunch will take place on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Tiwa Savage’s performance would really make Nigerians proud as the single mother of one would perform alongside many notable singers in the world.

The report has it that the likes of Paloma Faith, Steve Winwood, Olly Murs, and DJ Pete Tong, are also set to perform at the coronation



The Coronation is in honor of King Charles, who ascended the throne after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last year.

Buckingham Palace has revealed plans for a festive celebration that would last for three days as this coronation include several notable events, such as a concert featuring famous celebrities at Windsor Castle, and a series of street parties that will take. place through the country and a volunteering campaign called “The Big Help Out”.