TLcom Capital gets partner

TLcom Capital has appointed Eloho Omame as a partner to bolster its capabilities.

The company said in a statement that Omame would bring more senior capacity to TLcom’s high-touch approach with entrepreneurs and support deal flow generation at the pre-seed stage.

She is the co-founder and general partner at FirstCheck Africa, a female-focused earlystage venture capital firm that has to-date invested in ten highgrowth tech start-ups with a female founder or co-founder.

Omame would combine her new role at the company with her existing responsibilities at First- Check Africa, which was founded in January 2021 to address the severefunding gap for Africa’s female tech entrepreneurs.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...