TLN Nigeria launches training for Luxury Industry

The Luxury Network Nigeria (TLNN) has launched a high-level Learning & Development programme for Luxury industry.

The TLNN in collaboration with the Luxury Network International Headquarter has series of immersive training sessions and workshops curated for Nigerian businesses that provide or aspire to an international standard of luxury.

The Managing director of YD Company, Miss Yetunde Ogunnubi, who made the release available to us, said that

the programme was segmented into three parts; The Fundamentals of Luxury, Business protocol & Etiquette and Language & Communication.

She said before the programme kick off next month, “on April 22, the Managing Director, the Luxury Network Nigeria, CasOjo, and Head of Events, Bvlgari Hotel London, Mr. Eleanor Turner would host the guest speaker, Global Chief Executive Officer(CEO), the Luxury Network, His Excellency Fares Ghattes in a live webinar for a brief conversation on the Fundamentals of Luxury”.

She explained further that, “The programme has been created to facilitate high-level training led by industry professionals and executive.

“The guest speakers were from the world’s most prestigious luxury companies, to provide unique insight into brands, places, and people that embody heritage, legacy, and innovation, around the world”.

According to her, “Programme sessions will explore best practices, traditions, and know-how that have always been the key success factors of the world’s leading companies.

“Topics will also examine the language, gestures, and etiquette that is emblematic of the luxury industry, underpinned by in-depth knowledge and expertise adopted from a global marketplace.”

