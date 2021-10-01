TMC to Nigerians: Let’s embrace dialogue over Nigeria’s challenges

Worried by the myriad of challenges confronting the nation, an Islamic organisation, The Muslim Congress (TMC) Lagos State chapter has urged Nigerians to embrace dialogue and deep reflection over the myriad of challenges facing the country, saying that a peaceful deliberation would proffer lasting solutions and move the country forward. Speaking on the state of the nation, The Acting Waali (Chairman) of Congress, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Omotunde, explained that without any iota of doubt, the country has suffered major setbacks in almost every facet: economy, security, leadership, infrastructure and many more. These setbacks, he added, could be traced to a lack of focus and sustenance of the country’s strategic development plan.

Alhaji Omotunde also disclosed that governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and his deputy, Dr. Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, will be the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker, respectively, at the group’s Annual Lecture scheduled to be held on Sunday, October 3 at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Isolo Campus, Lagos to mark Nigeria at 61. The chairman added that the annual lecture, which is considered the climax of the all-week programme, will be held simultaneously in Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Niger, and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. He said that the annual campaign event, tagged: “The Annual State Week (TASW), will feature public sensitisation, humanitarian visit, medical service, and annual state lectures, among others.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s event titled: “Insecurity and National Unity: the nation on trial”, Alhaji Omotunde said the country was on the cusp of history, adding that “without any iota of doubt, the country has suffered major setbacks in almost every facet.

He said: ” There is no doubt that the country has suffered major setbacks in almost every facet; economy, security, leadership, infrastructure and many more. These setbacks can, of course be traced to a myriad of debilitating factors, chief among which is the abject lack of focus on and sustenance of the country’s strategic development plan.

“It is, therefore, important for us, at this stage of our nationhood, to reflect, in retrospection, at how we got to where we are at this critical time, to work together to get to where we aspire to be as a strong, indivisible nation, united in hope and equal opportunity. “It is against this background that The Muslim Congress, Lagos State, is embarking on an all-week civic engagement programme to raise awareness about the multitude of challenges besetting our nation at this delicate time in the hope that we can, through public dialogue, find the pathway to ending the deep quagmire of political and economic turbulence the country has sunk into.”

He added that the lecture would be chaired by the former APC National Legal Adviser, Dr Muiz Banire (SAN) and interrogated by two University dons – Prof. Abdul Lateef Adeyemo from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and Dr Abdul Kabir Paramole from Lagos State University (LASU). New Telegraph gathered that the group, which visited the Lagos State Correctional Home in Oregun, Ikeja Wednesday, had also scheduled a special Jumat prayer at Lagos Central Mosque and major Central Mosques across the state today, while it would also offer free medical services to residents of Lagos Island at the popular Jakande Mosque, Lagos Island, tomorrow, Saturday, October 2. The event will climax on Sunday 3rd October, with a special prayer for the nation at 61, after a lecture at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Isolo Campus, Lagos. Omotunde added that the group had put the program together as part of its public advocacy and civic responsibility towards building blocs of development and national cohesion.

