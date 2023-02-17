TMC urges CBN, FG to find solution to new naira notes palavar nationwide

The National Headquarters of the Muslim Congress (TMC) has called on the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to urgently find a lasting solution to the challenges facing Nigerians as a result of scarcity of new and old Naira notes in order to avert consequential cataclysm in the country. In a press statement signed by its Amir (President), Alhaji AbdulWasi’i Taiwo Bangbala, this week, the faith-based organisation said many banks have reportedly not had enough of the new notes, leading to total chaos and desperation on the part of the citizenry, who are also finding it difficult to withdraw old notes that has now been made inevitable following CBN’s deadline’s stance.

Bangbala noted that currency re-designing and cashless economy are welcome developments, adding, “Such policies, however, require robust and adequate planning and monitoring.” According to him, “The scarcity of cash, both old and new notes, has been further compounded by service downtime being experienced by the people on Internet banking, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and Point of Sales (PoS) machines.

“The crisis has given undue advantage to opportunists and enemies of the state to cannibalise their fellow citizens, as some unscrupulous elements have now contrived to exploit the already troubled Nigerians due to the short supply of cash – a stark reality of how badly our national values have been eroded by avarice and cupidity. “Hoarding of items as essential as the local legal tender during difficult times like this with the intention of selling them at higher rates to people who are compelled to purchase them is ‘Haram’ (forbidden) and a greater sin in Islam. It is promised eternal perdition!.”

Bangbala said further “The Muslim Congress calls on the government and the authorities to, as a matter of urgency, resolve all issues relating to the newly designed currency. Currency redesign and cashless economy are economic policies that have become the mainstay of many economies of the world. That Nigeria’s policy drivers are keen to have the nation embrace the same is well-founded. “It is a welcome development for us as a nation if we must move from a primitive to a modern society. “However, such public policies require robust and adequate planning and monitoring.

It is a global best practice for central banks to redesign and circulate new local legal tenders at least once in 10 years. The Naira has not been redesigned in the last 2 decades and to that extent, there is nothing wrong with the idea.”

The TMC president added, “Notwithstanding, with the economic and social disruptions arising from the flawed implementation of the policy in recent weeks, it becomes highly imperative that the authorities do their utmost to resolve the issues and save the country from an impending anarchy. The situation at hand is analogous to war and may not fade away sooner, especially given the antics of the profiteers. For a policy of great strategic public consequence as this, there is need for a decisive synchrony of purpose between and among critical stakeholders.

The CBN’s announcement of the policy few months ago should have been followed by horizontal and vertical community engagements for proper political management. “The time allotted to the policy is starkly insufficient and practically impossible to cover within the period given. And with the grossly inadequate financial and banking infrastructure, the scant availability of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) and all, the policy implementation was doomed to be fazed by encumbrances.

