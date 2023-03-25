TMG, CISLAC, Others Disown Group Calling For Cancellation Of Kano Guber Poll

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) and the Kano Civil Society Elections Situation Room have distanced themselves from a Group they described as a Fake Civil Society calling for the Cancellation of the Kano gubernatorial election.

Rising from a Press Conference at the Tahir Guest Palace on Saturday, Chairman TMG, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, alongside Convener of the Kano Civil Society Elections Situation Room, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya, said the group calling themselves Accredited INEC elections Observers are nothing but fake, faceless and Politically sponsored People’s.

Rafsanjani warned that genuine Transition Monitoring Groups and Civil Society Groups, are left without options but to take necessary legal actions against these faceless Groups using their names to champion Criminal minded, Politically Motivated and sponsored missions.

He said, the spread of the fictitious and malicious group at a time when Nigeria is having its Political space heated up is not only worrisome but also has the potential to further overheat the Polity, which should be arrested on time.

He warned, “as Champions of Democracy, we will not allow Sneer-Campaigners and People with Politically Motivated reasons drag Credible Civil Society Organizations in Kano State and indeed in Nigeria at large into Political Wars with Political Parties”.

He added, “TMG, CISLAC and the Kano Civil Society Forum have done incredible Work towards electoral reforms in Nigeria, since 1998, TMG has Championed the Democratic path in Nigeria as the foremost elections Observation group with the widest membership across the Nation”.

He notes, “we will never interfere with the conduct of elections or seek to interfere with the Judicial processes leading up to a Redress of grievances resulting from the elections”.

For that, the TMG called on the Public to disregard in totality the wild reports making rounds and using the names of credible organizations and called for the Cancellation of Governorship Elections in Kano.

In the same vein, the Convener of the Kano Civil Society Elections Situation Room, Ambassador Ibrahim Waiya, urged the Media to filter credible Civil Society Groups from faceless, politically motivated sponsored groups who hide under the names of credible organizations to concoct fake stories that suit their narratives.

Ibrahim Waiya, called on the Authorities to ensure that justice is been served on those who perpetrated electoral violence in the 2023 election all over the Federation.

“Very importantly also, we have seen how overburdened INEC can be and call on the incoming 10th National Assembly to prioritize legislation to establish the electoral offenders’ Tribunal/Commission which will take away the burden from INEC and ensure adequate and timely Prosecution of electoral offenders in Nigeria.

