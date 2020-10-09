Politics

TMG to PDP, APC govs: Your presence in Ondo threaten free, fair poll

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede, Comment(0)

The Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), a network of over 200 active civic organisations, has told state governors currently habitating in Ondo State with less than 24-hours to the election, that their presence may constitute a threat to free and fair governorship election.
TMG, a foremost election observation group in Nigeria which was established since 1998, said the governors are taking advantage of their immunity to be involved in election malpractice like vote buying, intimidation of security operatives and sponsorship of political violence.
Addressing a Pre-Election Public Statement by the TMG and the National Association for Peaceful Elections (NAPEN)in Akure on Friday, the Chairperson, TMG, Dr. Abiola Akiyode – Afolabi, said barring any unforeseen circumstance, the election is expected to witness an impressive turnout of voters.
“With an encouraging over 81 percent PVC collection rate (1,478, 460 out of 1, 822, 346 PVCs collected), large turnout of voters at the polls may be in sight.”
On the conduct of political parties and actors, the TMG said: “Since the beginning of electioneering, the three major political parties, APC, PDP and ZLP have been involved in promoting political banditry, violence and reprisal, allegations and counter – allegations, vote buying and voters inducement at different levels and in varied forms.
“This action is illegal as it flouts electoral law. This has raised political tension in the state until few days to election when more security personnel were deployed to keep peace.
“TMG condemns this desperation for power as it undermines the fundamental tenet of democracy which is free choice.”

Our Reporters

