TMY Empire strengthens digital production with podcast services, studio

Tree Money Yard business group, otherwise known as TMY Empire or TMY Media is back in the news as it launched its new subsidiary service, TMY Podcast and Studio, thereby broadening its digital production services.

TMY Empire, founded by Ajayi Solomon, is a leading digital media company in the country known for entertainment and lifestyle production as well as management of artistes and social media of clients.

The company, with a TMY Records subsidiary, also renders A&R services, while it has studios for make-up, photoshoot, and band rehearsal.

With the full take-off of its podcast studio, related services such as podcast talk shows, podcast studio rentals, podcast advertising and music podcasting have been activated.

Unveiling the TMY Podcast and Studio, the group’s founder and CEO, Ajayi Solomon said: “TMY podcast show is hosted by entrepreneurs and brand builders; on this show, you will find a mix of audio and video entertainment including interviews with celebrities, entrepreneurs, influencers, experts, politics and leaders.”

The TMY CEO further disclosed: “The TMY talk show podcast studio is very adaptable and is a good fit for almost any show. The studio is perfect for panel discussions of up to eight guests.”

Speaking on the music facet of the service, he said the TMY music podcast is a platform where musicians are interviewed, either in person or virtually and the session discusses celebrities, their lifestyles and achievements.

Describing the studio as “livestream-ready” and “perfectly soundproof”, Ajayi explained that clients can rely on TMY to also “edit and mix the whole episode and get it ready for release in major media platforms including top newspapers, magazines and blogs, where TMY already has some clout, and also on social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

