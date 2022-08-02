News

TMY Media built on my tech experience―CEO Ajayi Solomon

Founder and CEO of TMY Media, Ajayi Solomon, recently cleared some questions hovering over his high-flying company,
On the question of the meaning of the acronym TMY, he said: “The full meaning of TMY is Tree Money Yard. I got the inspiration for the name in 2010 and established the company in 2011 after departing from Bravo House of Entertainment. The vision then was to set up a music record label to build my talent as a musician.”

On his drive as a business person, he avowed: “I am an entertainer with a vision to influence people of my generations to become more active in the digital world. I studied tech from a very young age; this is why I’m brazen in technology and media activities.”

His company, TMY Media, a basic media production and management company with a focus on entertainment and lifestyle has grown over the years and has expanded its services from the music niche to include other services like social media management and the podcast spectrum.

Ajayi Solomon attributed the sharp rise of TMY Media to technology, which he described as “a gateway for us to succeed.”

Said he: “Tech is a broad field, and there are a lot of interesting directions you can go. When exploring the idea of learning technological skills, it’s smart to consider which ones will be the most in-demand in the future. I study the most in-demand features, which allows me to bring many solutions.”

On why he decided to venture into the business of media services, he explained: “Aside from the love I have for entertainment, I am emboldened to go into media service business because I have a good experience as a computer expert and I had worked to facilitate the sharing of ideas, thoughts, and information through technology networks and productions.”

Aside from TMY Media, Ajayi Solomon averred that he also owns other brands, which he was not inclined to divulge at the moment.

 

