TMY News gains valuable media recognition

TMY News’ position as a frontline news and publicity platform continues to gain prominence with many industry players hailing TMY Media, the parent company as one of Nigeria’s most valuable digital media brands.

Ajayi Solomon, who founded TMY Media, had conceived the company as a three-faced entity, with TMY Media handling the production of media products, TMY News focusing on the promotion and management of clients and TMY Mart functioning as the e-commerce platform for its products and services.

Through TMY News (formerly known on social media as @lawrenceemareyo_foundation), the company set up in 2011 after its founder left Bravo House of Entertainment, has been servicing many notable brands that include online entertainers, politicians and public figures.

Combining his tech background with entertainment marketing experience, the TMY News founder has successfully positioned his company for recognition. Little wonder then that TMY News was mentioned in an informal list of Nigeria’s most valuable digital media companies that started circulating on the internet in late October 2022.

Observers of trends in the PR and the digital media industry noted that the company’s cornucopia services are the reasons it has shot into prominence. Indeed, aside from the production of a variety of entertainment products, TMY Media is also big in the management of artists, thus justifying its operation as an A&R company for record labels. At the same time, the company also maintains its reputation as a top promoter of brands and one of the best in the management of the social media image of celebrities.

More importantly, TMY media is an all-round media multimedia production company whose studio offers music recording and rehearsal, podcasting, photoshoot and event coverage among other related services.

With its strong online presence, especially www.tmymart.con and www.tmynews.com, many brands and businesses recognise TMY News as a platform capable of giving them global exposure attention.

