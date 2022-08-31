TNBA: BON invites entries for award categories, announces judges’ panel

Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), organisers of The Nigerian Broadcasting Awards (TNBA), has made a call for entries for 13 award categories each in radio and television. The call was made yesterday at a press conference in Lagos. BON also announced a seven-member panel that will screen the entries to create a shortlist for each of the award categories.

The judges’ panel, composed of stellar broadcasting industry figures, stakeholders and representatives of regulatory agencies, includes Mr. Emeka Mba, former Director- General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC); ace broadcasters, Deborah Omowunmi Odutayo and Aro Leonard. Others are Mallam Bello Sule, organiser of the 1988 Nigerian Festival of Television Programmes (NIFETEP); Lady Susan Ngozi Agbo of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Mr. Kayode Qosim Olowu, representative of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and Mrs. Stella Erhunmwunsee of the NBC.

While unveiling the judges’ panel, BON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said the judges are putting their reputation and pedigree on the line to ensure that the award process is credible. Ugbe noted that the TNBA is aimed at celebrating excellence in the broadcasting profession, adding that the award ceremony will be the biggest show in Africa. “With all the training we provide and investment we make in broadcasting, we’ve found out that the best motivation is becoming the best at what you do. “That’s a key driver for coming up with this cred-ible awards ceremony that rewards the best from a professional perspective. “We are also extending this to the audience who would decide the best in each category with their votes. “This award will celebrate the very best in broadcasting across the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...