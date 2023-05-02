News

TNBA: Voting Opens As BON Unveils Nominees

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has unveiled the nominees’ list for the inaugural edition of The Nigeria Broadcasting Awards (TNBA) and has called on members of the public to vote for their preferred nominees in the various award categories.

The unveiling of the nominees and call for votes were contained in a statement released yesterday by TNBA Steering Committee, headed by Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce, President of the Silverbird Group.

These are sequel to the completion of a rigorous shortlisting process by the TNBA Judges’ Panel, headed by Mr. Emeka Mba, a former DirectorGeneral of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The Steering Committee urged members of the public to vote for their beloved broadcast professionals and platforms shortlisted for awards in 20 categories across radio and television broadcasting.

