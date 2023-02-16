TNFF designed to build football economy –GTI

The Executive Director, Fund management of the GTI Asset management and Trust Limited, Nelson Ine, has said the body and the Nigeria Premier League is aimed at building a football economy for Nigeria. The partnership which is being driven with The Nigeria Football Fund to boost the Nigeria Professional Football League will change the face of the round leather game in the country. The Group Managing Director of GTI, Abubakar Lawal, noted that the body had the capacity to drive the TNFF beyond just fund and that is why the product (TNFF) s currently the jewel of the market. “TNFF is a national assignment and we seek the cooperation of all stakeholders to build the project together for posterity because sport is now a big business. Ine, also the project director of the TNFF, told newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday that so much efforts have been put in to fund football with investor’s money and this will be done consistently in the years ahead to raise the standard of the game in Nigeria. He stated that the TNFF is being put together by GTI to rescue Nigerian football with the fundamentals highlighted to ensure the country’s professionals players are just like their other colleagues in other top footballing nations. In his brilliant presentation, Ine also stated that efforts are being made to guarantee good facilities, raise the welfare of payers and above all, gradually move football and sports from government ownership to private sector.

Ine said: “We expect that soon enough government clubs won’t be able to cope in the league. They will leave because we expect corporate organisations to come in now that we are building trust in the operations of the NPFL. “TNFF has transparency and accountability and we expect to publish all the finances at the end of every year. So far, we are not paying match officials through anybody but direct. They collect their indemnities before every match. “We are confident that gradually all the vices noted with the league will go down while the good things we are introducing will bring out good tidings as we move on. In the next five years players in the league will be collecting millions every month just as we are sure that from next season, the NPFL will be on television.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...