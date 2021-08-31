To care for less privilege, my second passion – Lagosmatchmaker, Nkpubre Edet 

Popular dating coach and matchmaking expert at Lagosmatchmaker, Nkpubre Arit Edet has put her love for philanthropy into unveiling a charity foundation to care for the less privilege, The Crown Foundation.

Nkpubre has continued to stay focused on it’s aim which is providing nutrition, education and welfare for the less privileges in different communities around the world.

Though the foundation has been on for two years now, the matchmaker believes this was the right time to tell the world about another passion which is close to her heart.

Recalling how her passion for philanthropy led to the establishment of The Crown Foundation, Edet, the LagosMatchmaker coach said: “The journey of The Crown Foundation actually started from a community in Akwa Ibom state. We kicked off by providing prenatal care for pregnant women and daily vitamins for children.”

She added: “Then we proceeded with our second target which was to provide educational support for early school goers to encourage them to enjoy their educational journey.

“The third project was for nursery and primary, we provided them with school bags, writing materials and some goodies for their teachers. Our next target now is providing more educational materials for more schools and sanitary towels for women in those communities.

“Each year we have three targets and we tend to follow through with the help of various benefactors. We are two years old and we hope to accomplish more in the years to come.”

For the Nigerian-based dating and matchmaking expert, she also derives fulfilment when people find love on her matchmaking portal.

“I derive fulfilment and pleasure anytime a person finds love on our platform, it’s a high point for us,” she gushed in a recent interview.

The revered matchmaking diva urged singles out there to be more intentional about finding love.

According to her: “I will advise singles to be intentional about finding love like they would be about every other aspect of their lives. If it has worked for others, it can work for you too.”

Demystifying the fears of individuals who may have reservations for matchmaking in this age of prevalent internet fraud, Nkpubre Arit Edet said: “On our end at LagosMatchmaker, we have a verification process to help protect members. People are also advised to be careful and research any platform they choose to work with.”

Shedding light on the common belief that women shouldn’t approach men first when it comes to dating, she said: “Everyone is different and definitely a lot of people feel this way. It would work for you but you also have to understand that it means the only options you can choose from are those men that approach you first. I personally think it’s nice to have the option to choose who i am interested in first and then see if they are interested in me too.”

On the success stories of individuals who have found love on her platform, Nkpubre Arit Edet stated: ”Yes we have a lot but due to privacy we are not at liberty to share without their permission. However, we have been lucky enough that some couples have given us permission to share their stories and a lady recently did a YouTube video on how she met her spouse on Lagosmatchmaker.”

