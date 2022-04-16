To change Nigeria, our parliament must first be transformed –Atanda

Dr. Martins Atanda is the founder of The Leadership Centre (TLC) Abuja, he spoke with DEBORAH OCHENI on leadership deficit in Nigeria, its impact and plans by TLC to reverse the trend Excerpts…

What is mandate of The Leadership Centre?

The Leadership Centre is primarily focused on training public sector leaders. Most people fail in public sector once they come into leadership platform, the training is to help those in governance and politics, and corporate world run the society.

To what extent has the centre impacted the nation?

Although we are yet to see transformation on a national scale but we are seeing pockets of changes that are happening because it is a new concept that is beginning to gain ground. The narrative is obviously changing but the percentages of those who believe in wrong things are still many. However, things are being passed on and this we believe will impact other generations. The trained leaders are afraid to initiate new things because they feel the old is better but we are hopeful that as people test them against the waters, they’ll realise that change is always achieved by doing things differently (positively). So far we have done training for many years in states like Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Enugu and some parts of Lagos State.

What is your assessment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration?

President Buhari has never been a politician, he is a soldier. Nigeria was better before he came onboard. It is not only that we don’t have security but so much bloodshed has happened so, what kind of leader is he? Look at our economy, prices of items are skyrocketing daily. He thought he can use military fiat because he is a soldier but it is not so. Politic is diplomacy/dialogue and not making decrees as it is in the military so, those are the kind of difficulty many Nigerian leaders have to work with.

As an institute that trains people to become better leaders, what strategies are you putting in place to ensure we have leaders who are willing to serve going forward?

Change anywhere is in the hands of the parliament; the parliament makes the law that governs the society. When the executive manipulates the law, then you have destroyed the parliament. Other developed countries are making progress because they respect the law, they take their parliament very seriously so, in Nigeria, to see transformation, our parliament must first be transformed but then. Go to our parliament and see what is happening there; do they even sit? You see law makers walking back and forth when important decisions are being taken.

Will you say religion is a unifying factor in Nigeria?

Religion has scarcely ever unified anyone, go to churches, they have different denominations and at times make even inter denominational marriages difficult. We have had leaders who claim affinity with the Christian religion but it is obvious that they are not Christians because, their denominations don’t support Christian candidate so that is the challenge.

What is your counsel to people in leadership positions?

My counsel to leaders is that they should be more generous and allow for differences. This world is made up of different things including humans. It is ridiculous to fight each other.

What is your philosophy in life?

Express your originality, just express who you are because there’s room for everybody to express himself/ herself.

Do you have a role model?

My role model is Jesus Christ. He led a simple life, He was focused and accomplished his mission without trespassing; whatever he had no authority on, He never claimed to have authority over them. An example is when He was asked about paying Tax, he answered “why not? Pay tax”.

