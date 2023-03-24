Business News

To Deepen Cash Supplies, CBN Directs Banks To Open Branches Saturday, Sunday

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…CBN Gov to monitor compliance personally

To deepen the supply of cash notes in circulation and ease the scarcity of naira notes, the Central Bank has directed all commercial banks to open for operation on Saturdays and Sundays.

This comes as both CBN and commercial banks confirmed the delivery of banknotes to the banks in renewed efforts to increase cash notes supply in circulation.

The CBN on Wednesday directed commercial banks to evacuate banknotes from their vaults for onward circulation to customers.

Confirming the latest CBN directive in Abuja on Friday, Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Dr Isa AbdulMumin, noted that a substantial amount of money, in various denominations, had been received by the commercial banks for onward circulation to their respective customers.

According to him, the CBN had directed all banks to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) as well as conduct physical operations in the banking halls through the weekends.

“Branches of commercial banks will operate on Saturdays and Sundays to attend to customers’ cash needs,” he noted, adding that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, would personally lead teams to monitor the level of compliance by the banks in various locations across the country.

He, therefore, urged Nigerians to be patient as the current situation would ease soon with the injection of more banknotes into circulation.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

