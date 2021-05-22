To fit into APC, Ayade must drop his style of governance – Ochala

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, John Ochala, has welcomed the state governor, Ben Ayade into the party but advised him to drop his style of administration. Ochala, who spoke to our correspondent while reacting to the defection of the governor said although any party would want to have a serving governor in its fold, “it is important for him to widely consult and listen to advice from members.”

“In APC, our constitution does not make provision for Co-Governor. Our party is a progressive party and he must learn how to prioritize because although we need super highway and deep sea port, we may not have money to execute such projects,” Ochala said. He added: “He must recognize that there have been people and he must be able to consult with critical stakeholders. He should discuss his programmes with these stakeholders who will advise him on how to go about it. He can achieve a lot in the remaining two years if he does the right thing.” The former APC state chairman said it was also important for the governor to move with speed as there was no more time for him to waste, promising what he couldn’t do before can be done if effective consultation and participation is allowed by the governor.

