News

To fit into APC, Ayade must drop his style of governance – Ochala

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, John Ochala, has welcomed the state governor, Ben Ayade into the party but advised him to drop his style of administration. Ochala, who spoke to our correspondent while reacting to the defection of the governor said although any party would want to have a serving governor in its fold, “it is important for him to widely consult and listen to advice from members.”

“In APC, our constitution does not make provision for Co-Governor. Our party is a progressive party and he must learn how to prioritize because although we need super highway and deep sea port, we may not have money to execute such projects,” Ochala said. He added: “He must recognize that there have been people and he must be able to consult with critical stakeholders. He should discuss his programmes with these stakeholders who will advise him on how to go about it. He can achieve a lot in the remaining two years if he does the right thing.” The former APC state chairman said it was also important for the governor to move with speed as there was no more time for him to waste, promising what he couldn’t do before can be done if effective consultation and participation is allowed by the governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FCTA seals private clinic issuing fake COVID-19 certificate

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) COVID-19 Enforcement Taskforce yesterday carried out a sting operation leading to the sealing of a privately owned clinic alleged to be conducting illegal COVID- 19 testing and also issuing fake certificates to intending travellers. Chairman, FCTA COVID- 19 Facilities Accreditation Committee, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed, said credible information revealed that […]
News

By-elections: INEC parley parties on new date

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, met with Chairmen and Secretaries of the 18 registered political parties on new date for the suspended by-elections earlier fixed for October 31. The acting Chairman of the commission, AVM Ahmed Mu’azu, who presided over the meeting, explained to the party leaders that the elections were suspended due […]
News

Gbajabiamila: Parliament should give voice to citizens’ aspirations

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that beyond its primary roles of lawmaking and representation, the parliament should give voice to the aspirations of the citizens. Speaking at a two-day stakeholders’ conference organised by the House Committee on Inter-parliamentary relations and House ad-hoc committee on COVID-19 in Abuja on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica