Body & Soul

To impress, I once borrowed to buy Blackberry phone, Sylvester Madu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Sylvester Madu, Nollywood actor, says he once borrowed money to acquire a Blackberry Passport just to impress people. Madu was reflecting on people’s craze for material things and how many of such become irrelevant years after in an Instagram post.

BlackBerry, a brand of smartphones and tablets, once dominated the Nigerian market and was desired by several people, particularly the youths. Madu recounted how many several relationships crashed at the time while many took to stealing and fornication just to purchase the phone.

The movie star said seeing the phone “lying uselessly” at his house recently reminds him that most material things people go after are not worth the stress.

“I love time. You know why? Because time places a value on everything you have or do, whether it is good or bad, right or wrong. Let me begin with the almighty. Blackberry Passport,” he wrote.

“You and I thought it was the best of phones, such that no other can be better. Lots of relationships and even marriages broke because of this phone. “I had to borrow money to buy it just to belong.

But just yesterday I saw it lying helplessly and uselessly in one if my wardrobe untouched and unused for years. “What am I trying to say, those things you value so much and even dying for, is it really worth it? What will be the value in five or 10 years time? “Some stole, killed and fornicated and even lost their virginity just to have a Blackberry phone.

You can imagine how it trended so much a movie was named after it, Black- Berry babes. “Remember pinging girls, so who is using the word ping now? All this were the language of blackberry phone users and now no one will even buy it for free. Yes for free.”

He said it is unfortunate that people have failed to learn from such experience as many still continue to chase after the latest luxury item.

“Now some have stolen to buy the latest Rolls Royce and end up in an American cage. Even their friends are denying them and have refuse to accept free visa to America. What a life,” he added.

“That latest thing you have now will soon be the oldest thing. Yes, time says so. In 1999 a friend of mine once said and I quote, ‘you see this latest cars people are driving now, it will be the old model of my cars’ ….end of quote. I pondered over those words for many years until time told me what it meant.

“Where you do today keep your hands clean. If it’s not for Jesus, it’s not worth dying for.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Mindful masturbation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The old woman looked intently at Jay and he shifted uncomfortably. He wondered what could be going on in the woman’s mind. Of course, he wouldn’t pretend he had no idea what she could be thinking.   She hadn’t set her eyes on him in the past fifteen years! He had made sure he dodged […]
Body & Soul

Ndi Okereke Onyiuke over the moon as she turns 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      As a young graduate, Ndi Okereke Onyiuke joined the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and she grew through the ranks as one of the innovators and became the Director General and the Chief Executive of NSE.     Although, her tenure as NSE boss ended on a controversial note, but say it doesn’t […]
Body & Soul

Elvina Ibru over the moon

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Some of the things one cannot but notice about Elvina Ibru, popular daughter of late billionaire businessman Olorogun Michael Ibru, at a personal encounter is that she a happy personality, she is down to earth, friendly, loves her job and lastly, she is extremely passionate about her only child, Elisha.   As a child born […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica