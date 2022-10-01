Metro & Crime

To live in Canada, you don't need student visa, says Eddy Osaman

Multiple-award winner, Adodo Eddy Osaman, better known as Eddy Osaman, has continued to dish out valuable information to Nigerians who intend to relocate to Canada.

Eddy Osaman, founder of iGroup Nigeria Canada, also runs the popular Travel Street Talk podcast, with the purpose of enlightening youths about the available provisions through which they can relocate abroad.

The First Class graduate of Science Laboratory Technology from the prestigious University of Benin, resides in Canada, and has written two books: 13 Reasons For The Law And Canada Express Entry Bible: A Compendium to Canada’s Express Entry and Life in Canada, to acquaint Nigerians with what they need to know about the North American country, where he is based.

The entrepreneur and businessman has won several international awards, some of which include: Training specialist of the year (Teleperformance Canada), Customer Service Leader (Teleperformance Canada), Award for Sales Excellence (Bell Canada), Award for Excellent Teaching and Curriculum Designs (i-Person educational centre), Cultural Presentation Award (Novosibirsk State Pedagogical University), Scientific and Cultural Award (Novosibirsk State Technical University).

After his first degree, Eddy Osaman,
proceeded to study Russian at the Novosibirsk State University of Architecture and University of Civil Engineering.

Clarifying in an interview some of the misconstrued requirements regarding different ways of relocating to Canada, Eddy Osaman said: “A lot of Nigerians tell me they want to come to Canada on study visas, but when I probe deeply, I find out that their actual aim is to just work and live there. Many Nigerians believe that coming on study visas will avail them freedom to work – some don’t even want to attend school at all.

“They just want to come in and abscond! If your aim is to settle down in Canada, then you have no business coming on study visa, especially if you don’t have the financial means for your education. The requirements for obtaining a study visa and a Greencard are the same (especially if you have previously obtained a degree and diploma in Nigeria,” added Eddy Osaman.

Continuing, Eddy Osaman said: “Studying in Canada is far more expensive than obtaining a Canadian Greencard. This makes me wonder why anyone would choose it as a means to settling down. There are lots of limits on study visas, but that will be a topic for another day.”

 

 

