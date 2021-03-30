News

…to present supplementary budget for weapons procurement to NASS

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye ABUJA Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has informed the National Assembly of an impending supplementary budget for the procurement of weapons and equipments for the security agents for them to combat insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

 

This came as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) tasked governments at all levels to tackle the root causes of the challenges of insecurity.

 

Speaking with journalists on the outcome of his closed-door meeting with the President on the issue of insecurity yesterday, the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said: “I can tell you, and I don’t think I will be breaching any confidence, that one of the good news I came away with from the President now on this issue is that he’s already informed the National Assembly.

 

“They will be receiving a special request from him on procurement of equipment on an accelerated basis for our security services. This is because that was one of the issues that we put before him and he was very categorical that yes, we have a point. “Some of the equipment that had been procured are on the way, they haven’t arrived, but they will soon arrive.

 

There is also a need to buy more equipment and he is going into government- to-government partnership with a number of countries and that would necessitate an accelerated clearance from the National Assembly.

 

“What I’m saying in essence is they have been able to assess their situation on coming to that office and they made a very honest assessment of what’s on ground, which is militating against their effective clearance of the insurgents and that’s something that will happen.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Veteran actor, Jimmy Johnson, to be buried today

Posted on Author Isioma Madike

Veteran actor, and broadcaster, Jimmy Johnson, would be buried at Gudu Cemetery, Abuja, today in line with COVID-19 protocols, according to his family. Johnson passed on at the age of 80 years on July 8, after complications from surgery in an Abuja hospital. He was best known for his role of entrepreneur and shop owner […]
News Top Stories

Buhari felicitates with ex-NESG Chairman, Ohuabunwa, at 70

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Rejoices with Osadolor at 60   President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the former Chairman of Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on his 70th birthday today, even as he rejoices with ace broadcaster and former Editor, Sunday Guardian, Kingsley Osadolor who turned 60 yesterday.   In different statements Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina […]
News

COVID-19: Bayelsa records 21 new cases, total now 326

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa has recorded 21 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID- 19), bringing the total number of cases in the state to 32. Dr Jones Stowe, the Director of Public Health and member of the state COVID-19 Task Force, gave the update in a statement released in Yenagoa on Saturday. He said that the new cases were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica