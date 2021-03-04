To reposition PAP there must be full implimentation of recovery plan, Dikio

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Col. Dixon Dikio (rtd) on Thursday explained that to reposition the scheme to its original purpose, there must be full activation and implementation of the Niger Delta Recovery Plan, migration away from the institutional silo mentality as well as departure from tokenism in training and empowerment of PAP beneficiaries through a more deliberate and coherent strategy.

Speaking at the Convocation Investiture Ceremony of the Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Dikio said the Presidential Amnesty Programme was therefore, only one leg of a comprehensive package.

Dikio said that the original philosophy was that all pillars would kick in and be operational simultaneously as the disarmament phase of the Disarmament Demobilization and Reintegration was being concluded.

Hear him: “The operation of all pillars was to have a symbiotic nexus with the reintegration aspect of the Presidential Amnesty Programme because the opportunities created by activities in the other three pillars were to be filled partly by products of Presidential Amnesty Programme’s training and empowerment schemes.

“It, therefore, stands to reason that the full operationalisation of all pillars of the Niger Delta Recovery Plan would not only optimize Presidential Amnesty Programme’s performance but have phenomenal positive impact on conflict management in the Niger Delta region.

“Against the backdrop of the foregoing, it is an immediate and cardinal priority of my stewardship to re-assess the organising principles and philosophy of the Presidential Amnesty Program’s training and empowerment schemes.”

Dikio said payment of monthly stipends to ex-agitators should not be regarded as one of the achievements of PAP as the programme was mainly designed to facilitate the development of the Niger Delta region.

Like this: Like Loading...