To retain best brains, FG introduces recognition, reward system in service

Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has disclosed that the Federal Government, under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, has instituted a mechanism to ensure that hardworking and committed Civil Servants were timely appreciated and rewarded, while in serving.

She said the policy was being conceived with the objectives of improving productivity, as well as attracting, nurturing and retaining the best employees within the Service, she said.

According to a release by M.A. Ahmed, a Deputy Director, Communications, in her Office, Yemi-Esan made this known at the 2022 maiden edition of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation’s Recognition and Award Ceremony recently.

Maintaining that the Civil Service was the pillar of national development and not a dumping ground for job seekers, the HoS added that the commitment towards ensuring that government initiatives were sustained in the spirit of rewarding and recognizing excellence, innovation and dedication in the Civil Service, as a motivated and efficient workforce, has been fully entrenched.

 

