To the power of knowledge

In life, knowledge is light; it is power and you cannot achieve anything in any endeavor of mankind without knowledge. Knowledge holds the key to your freedom, it’s your highway to glory in life and destiny.

Knowledge is so important that everything you want to do, no matter how little or trivial, you need certain level of knowledge. Knowledge so vita to life that we spend almost half of our lifetime and resources educating ourselves in schools.

In the Kingdom of God, to lack knowledge is to put your life in serious danger of bondages, affliction, sin, sickness, oppression, etc. To be an ignorant in this kingdom is to be in darkness and captivity to all forms of satanic molestation.

Here’s what Jesus says about knowledge: “For this people’s heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, And their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes. And hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.”(Matthew 13:15).

You see? According to that scripture above, you need knowledge and understanding in order to access salvation that Jesus Christ came to offer all mankind.

To be ignorant is to remain unconverted, and remain unconverted is to be heading towards the grave full of eternal sufferings, disaster and darkness at the end of your life. It is a great pain in the heart of God today that many people are not pursuing the one and only True knowledge that holds the key to eternal life, joy and peace.

Human race have made great deal of discoveries in science and technology than in spiritual knowledge and that is why there’s are so much sorrow and wickedness in the world. People fail to know that the most important knowledge in life is the knowledge of Jesus Christ as the way, the truth and the life (John 14:6)

There’s so much about Jesus Christ and the salvation of mankind from eternal condemnation that a thousand year is not enough to demystify all the goodness of God to human race in Christ. Let me submit to you today that the most fruitful knowledge you can commit yourself to on earth is the Knowledge of the Son of God, Jesus Christ.

Why is it that people place so much values on things that are not so important about life at the detriment of the most important thing? Jesus says: “And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.” (John 17:3).

The most important asset you need in life are not material possession, the most important asset you need in life is eternal life through salvation that Jesus Christ offers. And so the most fruitful and profitable knowledge one needs to seek is the knowledge of salvation from sin and death. In the kingdom of God, all things are possible unto those who believe.

The joy of anyone is to have answer to his prayers; it gladdens our hearts to see God perform miracles in answer to our prayers.

But, this can only happens when we align ourselves to His Word and instructions concerning the situation, that’s where knowledge comes in. You need faith to get anything from God (Hebrew 6:6), and it requires commitment to knowledge and understanding of The Word of God for your faith to come alive: “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”(Romans 10:17).

Many want to see their lives totally transformed, many needs healing, many needs the spiritual power to accomplish great things in life, many needs financial prosperity, all of these and every need of mankind are answerable to believers in Christ through faith in The Word and all you need for faith to be born in you is a lifestyle of commitment to knowledge and understanding of The Word of God. Jesus says “and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

