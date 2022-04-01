TOAN commends Soludo on choice of commissioners

The Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Anambra State chapter, has lauded Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo on the choice of commissioners he nominated to pilot the affairs of the state. The group hailed the governor for keeping to his promise of appointing commissioners within two weeks after his inauguration, saying he has demonstrated that the people of the state should trust that ‘Charlie Nwagbafor’ can keep to any of his spoken words. Speaking to newsmen in his Onitsha office, the State Chairman of Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria, TOAN, Comrade Sylvester Obiorah, said his union has designed a way towards assisting the state government in closing linkage channels where internally generated revenue had missed roads into individual accounts during the tenure of Soludo’s predecessors. He said: “Ours is to work hard in assisting the state government through the Commissioner. Our trade union falls into his portfolio and we are going to make sure that the past locusts that ate deep into the internally generated revenue in the state did not surface again.

