Toast to Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo as he adds another year

For Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, news of his birth may not have made headlines when he was born on May 1, some decades ago, just as his parents couldn’t have had an idea their tiny feet was going to be a beckon of hope and one who would make liberation for his people possible at some point.

 

Thankfully, tiny feet of that time has not only grown into a man who is doing very well for himself and his family, but equally a pride to his people based on who he is and how much he’s impacted them even as it only appears he’s just starting out in executing plans to ensure life of his people is better.

 

It is on this premise that the birthday anniversary of Honorable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo is no longer a personal affair but one that brings excitement and joy to a whole lot of people because of what he represents.

 

When BTO, as he is fondly called was elected member of the House of Representatives in 2019 to represent Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency, he saw an herculean task, and with sincerity of purpose, he rolled his sleeves to get to work.

 

Today, his constituents are not only happy they chose him to represent them as he has recorded so much achievement in less than two years.

 

Rising from a man whose opinion didn’t matter to becoming a rallying point and a beacon of hope for Oke-Agbe, Akoko and Ondo state, there is definitely a lot to be thankful for even as he just added another year.

 

Born on a significant date, May 1, Olubunmi was inspired at the early stage of his life to settle for nothing but excellence. He’s an accomplished businessman and management consultant.

 

Having studied at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), he had a stint at the Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, before jetting out to study at London Metropolitan University, Britannia Information Technology Training Academy, and Smith Health Care all in UK.

 

He had made remarkable exploits in the private and business world, both home and abroad before yielding to his instinct to make foray into partisan politics.
He was on the board of Matrix IT, Planet Projects Limited and other thriving companies as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

 

Meanwhile, as BTO is being celebrated by constituents, friends and associates, it is actually a double celebration in his household as his daughter, Adeope shares same birthday date with the dad, thereby shares celebration with BTO.

