News Top Stories

Tobacco increases risk for heart disease

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The World Health Organisation (WHO), World Heart Federation (WHF) and the University of Newcastle in Australia, have urged all tobacco users to quit so as to avoid a heart attack, stressing that smokers were more likely to experience an acute cardiovascular event at a younger age than nonsmokers.

In a new brief they released to commemorate the World Heart Day, marked on September 29, they revealed that every year, 1.9 million people die globally from tobacco-induced heart disease, amounting to one in five of all deaths from heart disease. According to them, just a few cigarettes a day, occasional smoking, or exposure to second-hand smoke increase the risk of heart disease.

However, they noted that if tobacco users take immediate action and quit, then their risk of heart disease would decrease by 50 per cent after one year of not smoking. Tobacco control is a key element for reducing heart disease. The trio reasoned that governments can help tobacco users quit by increasing tax on tobacco products, enforcing bans on tobacco advertising and offering services to help people give up tobacco. According to information contained in the brief, given the current level of evidence on tobacco and cardiovascular health and the health benefits of quitting smoking, failing to offer cessation services to patients with heart disease could be considered clinical malpractice or negligence.

To this end, the Chair of the World Heart Federation Tobacco Expert Group, Dr. Eduardo Bianco, said: “Cardiology societies should train their members in smoking cessation, as well as to promote and even drive tobacco control advocacy efforts.”

The brief also showed that smokeless tobacco is responsible for around 200,000 deaths from coronary heart disease per year. E-cigarettes also raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease. Moreover, high blood pressure (HBP) and heart disease increase the risk of severe COVID-19. A recent WHO survey found that among people dying of COVID- 19 in Italy, 67 per cent had HBP and in Spain, 43 per cent of people, who developed COVID-19 were living with heart disease. On his part, Unit Lead of the WHO No Tobacco Unit, Dr. Vinayak Prasad, said, “Governments have a responsibility to protect the health of their people and help reverse the tobacco epidemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PRRI commends Nigerian Army’s successes in North-West

Posted on Author Our Reporters

….solicits assistance for IDPs to return home for farming The Peace, Reconciliation and Rehabilitation Initiative (PRRI) has hailed the Nigerian Army for recording massive successes in its operations acrosss the Northwest.  The PRRI, in a statement through its Director, Mary Odoma, on Thursday, said the establishment of the Army Super Camp IV as well as as the launch […]
News

Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]
News

ALGON lauds Umahi’s development strides in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

A ssociation of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State chapter,   yesterday commended Governor Dave Umahi for infrastructural development in the state.     The association said the governor’s development strides within five years in office had automatically moved the state from the most backward state to one of the fastest developing states in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: