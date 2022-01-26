Tobi Amusan, Abiola Onakoya Athletics Meet to hold February 24

Tobi/Abiola Grassroots Sports Development Foundation, the brainchild of hurdler Tobi Amusan and Abiola Onakoya a quarter-miler will on February 24, 2022, hold its first official meet.

The Tobi/ Abiola Athletics Meet is for Secondary Schools in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State while there will also be some open races for all other athletes Amusan and Onakoya both based in the United State have represented Nigeria at continental and global championships winning laurels for the country. They are now determined to give back to their community.

Onakoya who finished from Ijebu-Ode Grammar School said athletics gave him the platform to school at the University of Texas, El-Paso and wants to give the opportunity to children from his community,

He said: “I discussed with Tobi Amusan that some people gave us the platform to get to the next level and that the only way we could help youths in our community is to give them the platform to showcase their talents.

That informed our decision to set up Tobi/Abiola Grassroots Sports Development Foundation. Our first outing is the Tobi/Abiola Athletics Meet slated for February 24. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...