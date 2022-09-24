Tobi Amusan: I’m not ready for marriage now

…says ‘I can’t account for Grace’s doping case’

Nigerian sensation Tobi Amusan has the world at her feet at the moment; she is actually the phenomenon that has been luring many people back to athletics following a stellar 2022 season within which she won the 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championship, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League, smashing records in these competitions. She may have gained her power to conquer the world in the faraway United States where she had her tertiary education and got exposed to the best training and facilities which has helped her attain this height but she has her roots here in Africa (Nigeria), where a few things matter as much as a woman getting married. For many who have celebrated her unprecedented success and phenomenal rise, it won’t be long before they will start asking questions about when she will get married. For an African girl, born in the ancient town of Ijebu-Ode Ogun State and who is now 25 years old, it won’t be out of place when the pressure of getting ‘a crown over her head’ starts to mount but for Amusan it is the last thing on her mind at the moment.

In an interview with our correspondent, the African and world record holder said the focus is entirely on her career as such a decision will only be made at the appropriate time. “Chill…right now I am working hard on myself, my career. I know at the right time a man will come. There are men watching me now but at the right time my man will come,” she quipped. Nigeria had an incredible outing at the last Commonwealth Games and Amusan was the star of the show as she won the 100 metres hurdle again with a tournament record to go with it but the icing on the cake was the 4X100 metres gold medal won by the Nigerian women relay team.

She was a key member of that squad. However, she could be stripped of that medal af-ter one of the members of the relay team Grace Nwokocha came under investigation for doping. Amusan said her glory shouldn’t be tainted with that story, saying Nwokocha will account for whatever she is facing. “I featured in the race, but she has to account for what is being investigated and until the final verdict is made I cannot speak for anybody,” she added.

Not many believed their eyes when the clock stopped after the 100 metres hurdles final in Oregon, the United States reading 12.06s, it was a new World Record set by an African; Amusan reveled in that glory. Legendary Michael Johnson was awestruck and even made an uncomplimentary remark that suggested there could be a technical fault with the timing as it was unbelievable for the star to return such a time. Johnson’s comment attracted widespread condemnation but when asked how she felt read-ing such remarks from the legendary former athlete, Amusan said she simply ignored it and focused on her development.

“Honestly, I mightn’t be able to do my things if I think about all those; I have got other competitions to look up to, I don’t dwell on negativities, I look at the brighter part of sports,” she said. Not many times one’s effort is adequately rewarded but Amusan was on Cloud 9 when she was decorated by President Muhammadu Buhari with the Officer of the Niger award. She added: “It is a great feeling being decorated by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; in as much as we recognise the fact that we need to work but we must appreciate the fact that they took the accountability that we can get the appreciation for making the country proud, we are very grateful for this honour.”

There are some people who could still be skeptical about Amusan being drug-free to return such a time but she claimed the ratification of her world record by World Athletics is a testimony of the authenticity of her performance. When prodded to confirm the result of her dope sample she simply said, “whatever tests I may have taken is a confidential thing between me and WADA, it is not for public consumption.”

