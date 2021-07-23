Sports

Tobi Amusan: We are ready for games

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan says she and her colleagues are very much at home at Team Nigeria’s training camp in Kizarazu near Tokyo and raring to go with less than 24 hours to the start of the delayed 2020 Olympics. Amusan will be making her second appearance at the Games after making her debut five years ago in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and the 24 year old will be hoping to become only the second sprint hurdler to win a 100m hurdles medal for Nigeria after Glory Alozie won a silver medal in Sydney, Australia in 2000. ‘ Our stay here in Kizarazu has been very helpful.

The hotel, the food and everything has been great as we head for the Olympic village in a few days time,’ said Amusan who made it all the way to the semifinal of her event five years ago on her debut. The petite hurdler who placed fourth at the World Athletics Championship two years ago in Doha, Qatar running inside 12.50 thrice wants Nigerians to keep the athletes in their prayers as they strive for podium finishes for the first time in 13 years. Our practice sessions have been good and the athletes have been putting in 100% each time.

We are just praying that everything works well for us at the games. Nigerians at home should support us in their prayers and we know with God all things are possible.’. Amusan will start her chase for a podium finish on Saturday July 31. The semifinal is on Sunday August 1 while the final will be on Monday August 2, 2020.

