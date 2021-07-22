Sports

Tobi Amusan: We’re ready for Olympics       

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan says she and her colleagues are very much at home at Team Nigeria’s training camp in Kizarazu near Tokyo and raring to go with less than 24 hours to the start of the delayed 2020 Olympics.

Amusan will be making her second appearance at the Games after making her debut five years ago in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil and the 24-year-old will be hoping to become only the second sprint hurdler to win a 100m hurdles medal for Nigeria after Glory Alozie won a silver medal in Sydney, Australia in 2000.

“Our stay here in Kizarazu has been very helpful. The hotel, the food and everything has been great as we head for the Olympic village in a few days time,” said Amusan, who made it all the way to the semifinal of her event five years ago on her debut.

The petite hurdler, who placed fourth at the World Athletics Championship two years ago in Doha, Qatar running inside 12.50 thrice, wants Nigerians to keep the athletes in their prayers as they strive for podium finishes for the first time in 13 years.

“Our practice sessions have been good and the athletes have been putting in 100% each time. We are just praying that everything works well for us at the games. Nigerians at home should support us in their prayers and we know with God all things are possible.”

Amusan will start her chase for a podium finish  on Saturday July 31. The semifinal is on Sunday August 1 while the final will be on Monday August 2, 2020.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

PSG’s Di Maria gets four-game ban for role in bad-tempered loss to Marseille

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris St-Germain forward Angel di Maria has been banned for four matches for his role in a bad-tempered Ligue 1 defeat by Marseille on September 13. Di Maria, 32, was accused of spitting at Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez during a match in which five players were also sent off after a late brawl, reports the […]
Sports

EPL: Burnley, Everton battle to draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor. The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC. Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a […]
Sports

Ajunwa Foundation to hold talent hunt for girls in eight statest

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Atlanta Olympic Games gold medallist, Chioma Ajunwa, has concluded plans to organize talent hunt for girls across eight states of the federation. The first individual gold medalist for the country disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing to announce programme for the celebration of 25 years of winning the gold. According to her, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica