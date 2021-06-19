Tobi Bakare lands lead role in Jade Osiberu’s forthcoming film

Big Brother Naija reality star, Tobi Bakare is set to make his debut lead role in a new Jade Osiberu’s directed film. The actor shared the exciting news in a video posted on his Instagram handle. “Playing the Lead Character for @jadeosiberu coming project. This means a whole lot for my acting career. My first lead since getting into the movie industry,” Bakare captioned his surprise video.

Since participating in the TV reality show, Bakare has gone on to explore his acting skill with appearances in major productions including Kayode Kasum’s ‘Sugar Rush’ and Ramsey Nouah’s ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’. Very little is known about the untitled project by Osiberu aside that it also stars actress, Adesua Etomi, who will be making her return to the screens on the production.

The actress took a break in 2020 to welcome a son with music executive husband, Banky W. Actress and casting director, Kemi Lala Akindoju has also been associated with the project but in an unknown capacity. The filmmaker also welcomed a son this year. This will not be the first time both Etomi and Bakare will pair on a project. Both actors joined the exciting cast of Kasum’s ‘Sugar Rush’ in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...